Crews scale Mt. Rushmore to check on cracks in the monument

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Crews were on the face of Mt. Rushmore on Sep 15-16

These climbers are checking on about a dozen monitors on the monuments that have to be calibrated every year.

The monitoring has been done since 1998.... and two of them, located near Lincoln and Roosevelt...make sure *cracks within the monument don’t change and cause damage.

“If they choose to move they would slide out of the sculpture. We watch it closely. I am happy to see there has been no net change in the width of any crack,” Blaine Kortemeyer, says

