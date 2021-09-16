Crews scale Mt. Rushmore to check on cracks in the monument
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Crews were on the face of Mt. Rushmore on Sep 15-16
These climbers are checking on about a dozen monitors on the monuments that have to be calibrated every year.
The monitoring has been done since 1998.... and two of them, located near Lincoln and Roosevelt...make sure *cracks within the monument don’t change and cause damage.
“If they choose to move they would slide out of the sculpture. We watch it closely. I am happy to see there has been no net change in the width of any crack,” Blaine Kortemeyer, says
