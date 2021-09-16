Cooking Beef with Eric - In a Hurry Beef Stew

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Have a hankering for stew? Here’s an easy recipe that you can add to your repertoire that will please your family and friends any time.

First, brown 4 pounds of stew meat. Place in a crockpot.

Add 1 1/2 cups ketchup, a 12 ounce bottle of beer, a half cup of brown sugar, 2 finely chopped onions, 2 minced cloves of garlic, and a half teaspoon of salt and pepper. Cover and cook on high for 1 1/2 hours, then turn to low.

You can also skip browning the beef ahead of time. In that case, you will need to cook the stew on low for 2 to 3 hours.

