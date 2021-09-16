A Bit Cooler Today, but Unseasonably Warm Again on Saturday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold front will usher in cooler air today that will stick around through Friday. Breezy conditions can be expected at times today and Friday.

A ridge of high pressure will rebuild over the area Saturday and Sunday, resulting in another bout of unseasonably warm temperatures. Widespread 90s can be expected Saturday afternoon.

We are still tracking a strong cold front for the middle of next week that still promises to bring some much cooler air and perhaps a few showers to the area, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday.

