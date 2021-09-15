Sunny then Rain then Sunny (again)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today was, for lack of a better term, AWESOME!! It was hard to get any work done for wanting to go outside and enjoy the day. Not that our magnificent weather is going to come to a crashing halt, but if you are not into warmer – much warmer- weather, you are in for a rude awakening.

Come Thursday, we will keep an eye on a cold front that is scheduled to move through area. This cold front may toy with our otherwise calm conditions.

I have been looking at a low that develops over western South Dakota that will bring a round of wet weather, some of it skirting the severe range, to an area east of the northern hills. Some of those storms look to be on the strong to severe side. We are not looking at an outbreak per se, but it all bears watching.

These will be quick moving cells that will move past us and into the Badlands at a rapid pace. The front will leave us with highs in the 70s. Then after that Summer returns for one last hoorah with highs in the 90s or very close to the 90s by the end of the weekend. Some models are suggesting that records could fall over the weekend. It is still a ways out and we will monitor that in the coming days.

