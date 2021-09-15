Rapid City YMCA seeks more than half a million dollars for kitchen renovation, says they’ve outgrown their current facility

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The YMCA says they have outgrown their kitchen space.

They’re seeking around a half million dollars from the Rapid City vision fund to expand and remodel their current facility. It was originally built in 1963, and they say it hasn’t changed much outside of a slight expansion two years ago.

CEO of the Rapid City YMCA, Keiz Larson, says although their kitchen hasn’t changed much in 60 years, the needs of Rapid City have.

She says the YMCA started daycare in the early ‘70s where they’d see around 60 kids. Now, she says they do 850 meals a day.

She says during the pandemic the feeding needs of Rapid City became especially apparent, prompting them to partner with places like WAVI and Meals on Wheels to feed more than just the youth.

”That partnership that we’ve put together with so many agencies across the community, like I said, especially during COVID, really made a difference in our community for those that were really struggling for food security. The beauty of that is, is that the Y started with kids [that were] little, [and] infants. Now all the way to seniors,” says Larson.

Larson says if their request is granted they’ll be sure to build in phases, making sure the kitchen doesn’t shut down.

She says the best time to begin construction would be during transitional periods when kids aren’t in school, or vacation periods. Like, around Christmas.

