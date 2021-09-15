Advertisement

Much Warmer Today; Cooler Thursday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see much warmer temperatures today as a high pressure ridge builds overhead. Look for highs in the 80s today, which will be about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A cold front will cool us off a bit Thursday and Friday, bringing temperatures back to normal. No rain is expected with that front.

Just when you thought we were done with the 90s, nope - a hot 90-degree day is on tap for Saturday!

A strong trough will bring much cooler air next week and hopefully some rainfall.

