Hot Last Few Days of Summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cloudy day today, but there is sunshine coming on through in abundance for the next seven days. But that dry weather could pose a few problems.

Red Flag Warnings and fire weather are back in the picture until Wednesday night. Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior and fire control problems. Temperature-wise we are going to feel pretty comfortable.

There are a series of weak troughs that will work to bring the temperature down, but the wind associated with that front will dry out the landscape and that will set us up for some fire weather over the next few days so please be careful out there with any outdoor burning.

The temperatures will moderate by mid-week to closer to normal and then climb by the weekend. This is the last weekend of summer and a week from Wednesday we will be sho’nuff into fall. Our temperatures will reflect a more summer-like feel until then.

