COVID numbers continue to rise while vaccination rate remains stagnant

((Source: stock image/Pexels))
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

The current number active cases in South Dakota is with 7,364.

204 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Pennington County has 139 new cases, Meade County has 29 new cases, Lawrence County has 23 new cases, Butte and Dewey counties have 11, Custer and Gregory counties have 5 new cases, Custer and Fall River counties each have 13 new cases, and Oglala Lakota has 9 new cases, Todd COunty has 6 new cases, and Fall River County has 4 new cases.

The state total of deaths is 2,093.

South Dakota’s vaccination rate has been largely unchanged in the last few weeks with 57.46% of people fully vaccinated and 63.17% receiving at least one dose.

Booster shots are now available for the immunocompromised.

