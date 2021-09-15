Advertisement

Argument ensues over Rapid City road construction between Public Works Committee members

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This afternoon’s Rapid City Public Works Committee meeting had 12 items on the agenda.

One of the items allowed staff to advertise for construction to be done on 5th Street.

The estimated cost is nearly a half million dollars, and the discussion led to some disputes between council members.

”No, we’re not going to sit here and argue,” says John B. Roberts, Rapid City, City Council Ward 4.

“I’m not going to argue about it... I’m just going say,” says Bill Evans, Rapid City, City Council Ward 2 before being cut off.

There was a bit of disagreement in the public works committee today.

Roberts pounded the gavel and says, “That’s the first time I’ve ever done that in 10 years.”

The debate was over nearly half a million dollars being spent on 5th Street Panel repair.

Evans believes there should be more room in the budget for residential projects.

“I consider those streets to be hazardous,” says Evans, “I think they’re that bad. So, I think we should have a process where we do prioritize things based upon how really tremendously horrible they are. If you haven’t driven down them recently, it’s a good thing to do. You should drive down them every night for the next week and see how those people must feel about city government when they go home everyday.”

The roads in discussion are over by Grandview Elementary.

Up and down the roads in the area there are chips, potholes, crevasses, cracks and the whole shebang.

“How you’re neglecting a certain neighborhood and this isn’t even my ward,” says Evans.

Evans would like to see some of the money being dedicated to 5th street be allocated to these residential roads as an emergency repair.

Roberts says there’s a reason behind the process and when council people start changing things it causes problems. He says the more frequented roads are a necessity.

Roberts explains that roads like 5th Street might not have as much damage, but they’re more often frequented and see far heavier amounts of traffic.

“When we end up having a failure or problem it costs you millions if not tens of millions of dollars to fix these things. We’ve got an extremely limited budget. We’ve got to make sure what we have,” says Roberts, “we use the best that we can.”

He says that council should leave it in the domain of the staff that are intended to manage these things.

“Once we get into the position of us pushing through this stuff, who are not qualified to do that, we’re going to have chaos,” says Roberts.

As for the vote for staff to advertise the 5th street panel repair?

Evans was the only one who voted against.

After the meeting, the pair had a few extra words.

“Well, the true John Roberts shows up today. I’ve been waiting to meet him,” says Evans.

“Well, we know what you’re like all the time. You’re an a******,” Roberts responds, “I like you a lot. Don’t be a p**** and ruin it.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old boy is in a coma after being hit by a projectile during recess.
Boy in a coma after being hit by projectile during recess
One reporter heads out into the Rapid City night seeking answers, and comes home full of hope and pride
Lakota Empowerment Club, a new group at CHS, staged the walkout with the help of NDN...
Central High School students stage walkout to support teaching Native American history
Phone scams have been an ongoing problem for people around the Black Hills.
Phone scams put the community at risk

Latest News

fdsa
careeer fair - VOD - clipped version
Rapid City YMCA seeks kitchen expansion through vision funds.
Rapid City YMCA seeks more than half a million dollars for kitchen renovation, says they’ve outgrown their current facility
fda
WH VAX - VOD - clipped version
fdas
Jeffs public works - VOD - clipped version