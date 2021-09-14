Advertisement

UPDATE: Names released in Pennington County fatal crash

(AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Candace Arapahoe, 40, of New Town, North Dakota, has been identified as the person who died last Thursday in a one-vehicle crash east of Rapid City.

Arapahoe had been driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 Pickup with one occupant, Russell Martinez, 22, of Rapid City. Their car, heading westbound on SD Highway 44, failed to negotiate a right turn. The vehicle went across the centerline, into a ditch and rolled.

Neither of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt, and they were both thrown from the pickup.

Arapahoe was pronounced dead at the scene. Martinez sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. and was transferred to Monument Hospital

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old boy is in a coma after being hit by a projectile during recess.
Boy in a coma after being hit by projectile during recess
Lakota Empowerment Club, a new group at CHS, staged the walkout with the help of NDN...
Central High School students stage walkout to support teaching Native American history
South Dakota’s COVID numbers show steady increase
One reporter heads out into the Rapid City night seeking answers, and comes home full of hope and pride
Pitbull scheduled to perform for Summit Arena’s first live music performance

Latest News

South Dakota COVID-19 cases, numbers, hospitalizations and deaths
Home Instead: New study reveals seniors feel isolated when eating alone
Home Instead " Companionship is the best diet”
ranch water
Study shows some salinity levels in northwestern South Dakota water are lethal for livestock
Pitbull scheduled to perform for Summit Arena’s first live music performance