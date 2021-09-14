Advertisement

Taco Bell tests monthly subscription service

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of...
Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Forget taco Tuesdays – how about tacos every day?

Taco Bell is now testing a subscription service for tacos.

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.

Panera is also trying out subscriptions, including a monthly plan that gives you a free cup of coffee every day.

Taco Bell is trying out the subscription service at about 20 of its Tucson, Arizona restaurants.

There’s no word when it might roll out for the rest of the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old boy is in a coma after being hit by a projectile during recess.
Boy in a coma after being hit by projectile during recess
South Dakota’s COVID numbers show steady increase
One reporter heads out into the Rapid City night seeking answers, and comes home full of hope and pride
Lakota Empowerment Club, a new group at CHS, staged the walkout with the help of NDN...
Central High School students stage walkout to support teaching Native American history
Phone scams have been an ongoing problem for people around the Black Hills.
Phone scams put the community at risk

Latest News

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's solid white gown featured the words "Tax the Rich" scrawled in...
Designer of AOC's 'Tax the Rich' Met Gala dress speaks
Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for...
Jeff Bridges says cancer in remission, reveals he was hospitalized for COVID-19
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Damage at Stanley’s General Store, heavy winds, rain seen in Matagorda, Texas, Monday. (Source:...
Strong winds from TS Nicholas damages gas station in Texas