Showers Today; Dry the Rest of the Week and Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers will be possible today, then a much drier weather pattern returns tomorrow and holds through the weekend.

Temperatures will be comfortable today, but much warmer temperatures can be expected Wednesday. A dry cold front will knock temperatures down to near normal Thursday and Friday, then a hot day can be expected Saturday.

We are still watching for a major change in the weather pattern toward the middle of next week.

