Advertisement

Polerina Studio combines ballet and pole fitness for new exercise class

Polerina Studio gives women and men a new way to work out, combining strength, conditioning, and flexibility through ballet and pole fitness, otherwise known as pole dancing.
Polerina Studio gives women and men a new way to work out, combining strength, conditioning,...
Polerina Studio gives women and men a new way to work out, combining strength, conditioning, and flexibility through ballet and pole fitness, otherwise known as pole dancing.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Finding the motivation to work out can be tough but unique exercise classes can make it a little easier to get your body moving.

Polerina Studio gives women and men a new way to work out, combining strength, conditioning, and flexibility through ballet and pole fitness, otherwise known as pole dancing.

This new exercise class is open to anyone looking to feel empowered and build some confidence; the owner of the studio says pole fitness is for everyone.

“If you can get up in the morning and you can get out of bed, you can get in here into the studio and you can pole,” said Breawna Ventura, owner of Polerina Studio and Live It Up Studio. “Really anybody types, your different athletic backgrounds, it really doesn’t matter. Where there’s a will, there’s a way and people can progress through this sport and really achieve dramatic results.”

Polerina Studio is an offshoot of Live It Up Studio which also offers other unique fitness opportunities like boxing and ariel skills.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old boy is in a coma after being hit by a projectile during recess.
Boy in a coma after being hit by projectile during recess
One reporter heads out into the Rapid City night seeking answers, and comes home full of hope and pride
Lakota Empowerment Club, a new group at CHS, staged the walkout with the help of NDN...
Central High School students stage walkout to support teaching Native American history
Phone scams have been an ongoing problem for people around the Black Hills.
Phone scams put the community at risk

Latest News

Carrying heavy backpacks can cause problems for kids
Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 can sneak up on some people who think they are fully protected.
The White House on rising vaccination numbers in South Dakota
Attorney General announces settlement with Bristol-Myers Squibb
Importance of donating blood for people in need of routine transfusions
Importance of donating blood for people in need of routine transfusions