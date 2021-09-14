Home Instead " Companionship is the best diet”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the pandemic, families were faced with challenges. Many people from around the country were isolated, but this had a big impact on senior citizens.

According to a survey from Home Instead " seniors who eat most of their meals alone are more than twice as likely to feel lonely compared to those who enjoy meals with others”. The study shares that lonely seniors skip more than 20% of their total meals each year. Operations manager Jeremiah Ratzsch says " Socialization at mealtimes will help the elderly feel less lonely and a healthy diet”.

Home Instead offers several resources to help the community get involved.

For more information visit : https://www.homeinstead.com/ppc/dual/home-instead-senior-care?st-t=google&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI-OaJz_j-8gIVAfCzCh0NzgA8EAAYASAAEgJrqPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

