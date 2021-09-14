Advertisement

Deadwood Jam is celebrating 31 years

The 31st annual Deadwood Jam is taking place this Saturday and Sunday at Outlaw square.
The 31st annual Deadwood Jam is taking place this Saturday and Sunday at Outlaw square.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 31st annual Deadwood Jam is taking place this Saturday and Sunday at Outlaw square.

The festival will be hosting a variety of bands including Shred is dead, Uprooted and War who is celebrating their 50 year anniversary.

The event is free and people of all ages are invited to attend the music festival. There will be open containers allowed at the event too.

”It’s music for all generations, people come because they like the reggae, they like the jazz, they like the rock, so we offer a little bit of everything at the jam,” said Sarah Anderson, event coordinator at Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, “Deadwood has been especially busy this year, so we expect the jam, especially with the nice weather, to be very very successful.”

Here is Deadwood Jam’s lineup for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old boy is in a coma after being hit by a projectile during recess.
Boy in a coma after being hit by projectile during recess
Lakota Empowerment Club, a new group at CHS, staged the walkout with the help of NDN...
Central High School students stage walkout to support teaching Native American history
One reporter heads out into the Rapid City night seeking answers, and comes home full of hope and pride
Pitbull scheduled to perform for Summit Arena’s first live music performance

Latest News

South Dakota COVID-19 cases, numbers, hospitalizations and deaths
It’s almost been a week since sports wagering officially opened in Deadwood.
Sports betting is showing to book up Deadwood’s off-season
UPDATE: Names released in Pennington County fatal crash
Home Instead: New study reveals seniors feel isolated when eating alone
Home Instead " Companionship is the best diet”