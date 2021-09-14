Deadwood Jam is celebrating 31 years

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 31st annual Deadwood Jam is taking place this Saturday and Sunday at Outlaw square.

The festival will be hosting a variety of bands including Shred is dead, Uprooted and War who is celebrating their 50 year anniversary.

The event is free and people of all ages are invited to attend the music festival. There will be open containers allowed at the event too.

”It’s music for all generations, people come because they like the reggae, they like the jazz, they like the rock, so we offer a little bit of everything at the jam,” said Sarah Anderson, event coordinator at Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, “Deadwood has been especially busy this year, so we expect the jam, especially with the nice weather, to be very very successful.”

Here is Deadwood Jam’s lineup for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.