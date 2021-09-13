Advertisement

Sheriff won’t enforce vaccine mandate for employees

By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (Gray News) – A sheriff in Arkansas is making it clear he does not intend to enforce a federal vaccine mandate for his employees.

Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals posted a letter on Facebook saying it is up to “each individual and their doctor to decide if they should receive the vaccine, flu shot or any other necessary medical needs.”

This letter comes on the heels of President Joe Biden unveiling his new plan to confront the COVID-19 surge that’s being driven by the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

Part of Biden’s plan requires all federal workers and contractors to get vaccinated with limited exceptions. It also says private employers with 100 or more workers will have to require them to be vaccinated or tested weekly.

“This is truly an attempt of tyranny with such an overreach of authority,” Ryals wrote in the letter.

Ryals said he firmly believes in protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States.

“It is in that defense and the defense of individual liberty that the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office will not mandate the COVID vaccine for any of our employees nor will we enforce such mandate in Faulkner County,” the letter reads.

The sheriff’s letter is getting mixed reactions on social media. Several people posted comments in support of his stance against a federal mandate, while others were disappointed by his reaction.

