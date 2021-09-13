Sheridan Cooks - Cooking Shrimp Pasta with Jason from Allstate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s an easy yet elegant shrimp pasta dish that happens to pair perfectly with Pinot Grigio!

Cook 2 pounds of spaghetti.

Meanwhile, in a skillet over medium high heat, heat 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil until hot. Add 2 tablespoons of diced red onions and two cloves of minced garlic; cook until translucent.

Add a pound of peeled and deveined shrimp and sauté until fully cooked. Add 2 cups diced Roma tomatoes (or use a pint of grape tomatoes, sliced in half). Also add a quarter cup of julienned fresh basil and a cup of Pinot Grigio. Continue cooking until the wine is reduced by half. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Toss the shrimp mixture the spaghetti and serve with Parmesan cheese.

