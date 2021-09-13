Advertisement

Sen. John Thune remains critical of Biden infrastructure package

The proposal passed the Senate last month when 19 Republicans signed on to the bill -- drafted after a bipartisan meeting between the White House and Republican Senators.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Debate continues in Washington over a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package proposed by President Joe Biden.

The proposal passed the Senate last month when 19 Republicans signed on to the bill -- drafted after a bipartisan meeting between the White House and Republican Senators. However, the bill faces a tougher road in the house because of a $3.5 trillion reconciliation plan attached to the legislation.

Sen. John Thune said that he believes the plan would radically increase the size of the federal government.

”It’s going to have people in this country become even more dependent upon the federal government,” Thune said. “But also, how are we going to pay for it? What they’re talking about in terms of paying for it are tax increases that would punish farmers and ranchers and small business owners.”

President Biden has said taxes would go up to pay for the plan, but only on the wealthiest Americans and corporations.

