Advertisement

RC Stevens softball making mark on diamond

16 wins over .500, succeeding at home plate and pitching mound
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s a lot to like about the Rapid City Stevens softball team. They’ve already tallied 21 wins and they have a senior core that could be trouble for other teams once the state tournament comes around. Ben Burns spoke to the Raiders’ head coach about what makes her squad so special.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One reporter heads out into the Rapid City night seeking answers, and comes home full of hope and pride
Lemonade kid
$32,600 dollars donated to St. Jude’s Hospital by free lemonade kid
Phone scams have been an ongoing problem for people around the Black Hills.
Phone scams put the community at risk
marijuana
Medical marijuana zoning, here’s what Rapid City is planning to do
Concerts are back and The Monument is hosting the band Foreigner Friday, with a special guest,...
Central High School’s ‘Singers’ get 15 minutes of fame opening for Foreigner

Latest News

RC Stevens softball making mark on diamond
RC Stevens softball making mark on diamond
Hardrockers improve to 2-0 after blowout win
Hardrockers improve to 2-0 after blowout win
Badlands Sabres fall to Wild in home debut
Badlands Sabres fall to Wild in home debut
Hardrockers improve to 2-0 after blowout win
Hardrockers go 2-0 after blowout win