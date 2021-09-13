RC Stevens softball making mark on diamond
16 wins over .500, succeeding at home plate and pitching mound
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s a lot to like about the Rapid City Stevens softball team. They’ve already tallied 21 wins and they have a senior core that could be trouble for other teams once the state tournament comes around. Ben Burns spoke to the Raiders’ head coach about what makes her squad so special.
