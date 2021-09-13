Advertisement

Isolated storms tonight and Tuesday

(KEVN)
By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds are expected overnight as a few showers and storms pass through the area. Temperatures will be in the 50s for many overnight with a few falling into the upper 40s.

Clouds and precipitation will exit through the morning as skies open up to some sunshine. Midday and through the afternoon, another round of isolated showers and storms are possible. Highs will be in the 70s for much of the area.

Warmer air is set to return Wednesday as highs will be in the 80s for much of the area. It won’t last long as highs are back in the mid 70s Thursday and Friday. Mostly sunny skies are likely Wednesday through Friday.

After a cooler end to the week, the heat is back! Saturday will be in the 80s and 90s, while Sunday will sit mostly in the 80s. Plenty of sunshine is on tap for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One reporter heads out into the Rapid City night seeking answers, and comes home full of hope and pride
Phone scams have been an ongoing problem for people around the Black Hills.
Phone scams put the community at risk
Only two blocks away from where the first plane crashed into the World Trade Center, Aaron Dickens says ”New Yorkers struggle together and New Yorkers survive together”
Lemonade kid
$32,600 dollars donated to St. Jude’s Hospital by free lemonade kid
South Dakota’s COVID numbers show steady increase

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Clearing Skies Today; But More Showers Tonight
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Sunny for the end of the week
Chance Of Rain Along With Cooler Temperatures to Start the Work Week
Sunny for the end of the week
Chance of rain the next two days