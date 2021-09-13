Advertisement

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo test positive for COVID

Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta test positive for COVID-19. The affected gorillas are now being treated.
Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta test positive for COVID-19. The affected gorillas are now being treated.(Source: Zoo Atlanta, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WSB) – A group of gorillas at Zoo Atlanta will soon get COVID-19 vaccines after testing positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, workers observed coughing, nasal discharge and minor changes in the appetite of its lowland gorillas.

They tested the animals and presumptive results were positive. The affected gorillas are now being treated.

Once they are well, zookeepers plan to give the primates a COVID-19 vaccine developed specifically for animals.

The zoo said it will also continue to test the animals regularly. Zoo officials don’t know how they became infected.

“The infections occurred in an area of the zoo where COVID safety protocols are already at their most stringent,” a press release said.

While humans can transmit the virus to animals, there is no evidence that zoo animals can transmit the virus to humans, health experts say.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One reporter heads out into the Rapid City night seeking answers, and comes home full of hope and pride
Phone scams have been an ongoing problem for people around the Black Hills.
Phone scams put the community at risk
Only two blocks away from where the first plane crashed into the World Trade Center, Aaron Dickens says ”New Yorkers struggle together and New Yorkers survive together”
Lemonade kid
$32,600 dollars donated to St. Jude’s Hospital by free lemonade kid
911 Pentagon - VOD - clipped version
9/11 and the attack on the Pentagon in Washington DC

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin said he won't support a $3.5 trillion budget plan.
Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken readies for contentious Afghan hearings in Congress
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
5 dead, including multiple children, in Ohio house fire
Vaccine
FDA experts among group opposing US booster shot plan