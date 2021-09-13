Clearing Skies Today; But More Showers Tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This morning’s thunderstorms will move east and we’ll see clearing skies and comfortable temperatures by this afternoon.

Another upper level disturbance will swing southeast through the area tonight, bringing more scattered showers and storms.

That system moves east and we’ll see sunny skies with very pleasant temperatures Tuesday afternoon. Dry weather will continue through the rest of the week, with a few ups and downs with temperatures.

