Boy in a coma after being hit by projectile during recess

By WTMJ Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SILVER LAKE, Wisc. (WTMJ) - A young boy is fighting for his life after being struck by an object while playing outside with his classmates.

“Alex is a very vivacious 6-year-old boy who is extremely loving,” his aunt Michelle Koertgen said.

Alex Hook was playing outside his elementary school with his friends Friday when something struck him knocking him unconscious.

“Imagine how shocking this is. That at recess where kids are supposed to be having a wonderful time, this awful tragedy occurred,” Koertgen said.

She says the family was told Alex was hit with a piece of rebar, which is a steel bar used to reinforce concrete, when it flew from a lawnmower.

His injuries are serious.

“A piece of his skull actually internally broke off and lodged into his left side of his brain,” Koertgen said.

She says Alex has gone through surgery and is now in a medically-induced coma.

The family is anxiously waiting for Tuesday to get more answers from doctors on whether they will reverse the coma or not.

“It’s very highly likely according to the neurosurgeon that he will have sustained brain damage,” Koertgen said.

She says right now, the family needs prayers.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department did not respond to WTMJ’s request for an update on the investigation.

The family has an attorney, but do not want to discuss the legal situation.

Alex’s aunt says the family is hoping for a miracle.

