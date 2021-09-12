Advertisement

Target’s car seat trade-in event starts Sunday

Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.
Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.(Source: WHP via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target’s big car seat trade-in event is back.

If your little one is starting to outgrow their car seat, Target will take it off your hands and give you a 20-percent-off coupon for a new one.

The coupon is also good for other things, including strollers, high chairs and rockers.

The trade-in event starts Sunday and will run through Sept. 25.

Target said it will take any car seat you have, even if it’s damaged.

The coupons can be used through Oct. 2.

More information on the trade-in can be found on Target’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemonade kid
$32,600 dollars donated to St. Jude’s Hospital by free lemonade kid
marijuana
Medical marijuana zoning, here’s what Rapid City is planning to do
Concerts are back and The Monument is hosting the band Foreigner Friday, with a special guest,...
Central High School’s ‘Singers’ get 15 minutes of fame opening for Foreigner
One of many damaged areas
Showing respect to Rapid City seniors, Minneluzahan Senior Center seeks $57,500 from vision fund to give the facility a “face lift”
Towns across the Black Hills plan for medical cannabis establishments

Latest News

Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at Budapest's Museum...
Pope to Orban’s Hungary: Open your arms to everyone
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to break...
Capitol Police recommend Jan. 6 officers for discipline in six cases
Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities
One reporter heads out into the Rapid City night seeking answers, and comes home full of hope and pride