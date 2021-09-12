Senator Thune on the tragic events of 9/11

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 20 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11th, members of Congress who were in office that day are reflecting on this somber milestone.

On that day, Senator John Thune was a member of the House of Representatives. When the Capitol evacuated, he and his wife, went to at staffer’s home nearby. From there, they called their young daughters back in South Dakota to let them know they were safe.

In the aftermath, Thune credits the U.S. military and the intelligence community with preventing another 9-11…but he says national security remains a concern, especially as it relates to cyber security, and terror groups in parts of the Middle East and Africa. ”That threat continues to exist. There are lots of bad people who for ideological reasons are aligned against the United States and the things that we stand for, and we just have to be prepared to deal with that.”

For many lawmakers, the attacks hit close to home…with hijackers targeting the Pentagon just a few miles from the Capitol. United Flight 93 had been heading for DC too but the passengers overtook the hijackers and crashed the plane into a Pennsylvania field.

