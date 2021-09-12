Advertisement

Phone scams put the community at risk

Phone scams have been an ongoing problem for people around the Black Hills.
Phone scams have been an ongoing problem for people around the Black Hills.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Phone scams have been an ongoing problem for people around the Black Hills.

Many people have been experiencing scam calls pretending to be the police department informing you of a warrant.

One way to identify if the call you are receiving is a scam is the area code the call is coming from. The Rapid City police department will call from their number 394.

Another identifier is if the caller is asking for gift cards or another way to pay over the phone. The sheriff’s office doesn’t take or ask for gift cards.

”It hits people who are vulnerable, they are maybe feeling like this is a true thing, they don’t understand how they can look and research through it so that becomes an issue because it affects people in our community who sometimes don’t have the money to be giving it out over the phone like that,” said Jeromey Smith, sergeant at Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

If you receive any calls that match these identifiers... you can hang up and call the Rapid City Sheriff’s Department and ask if you have a warrant.

