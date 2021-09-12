One reporter heads out into the Rapid City night seeking answers, and comes home full of hope and pride

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When it comes to the September 11th attacks, everyone has their own story or memory.

Its the 20th anniversary of the attacks of September 11th. Here in Rapid City, one of our reporters got to speak with many locals about how they were affected on that tragic day in 2001. Our Jill Sears went out to downtown Rapid City to speak with people about the day that changed the world.

One life-long local resident who was downtown in Main Street Square celebrating his 65th high school reunion stopped in his celebration to speak with our reporter. “My memory of it was when we have heard the plane hit the first building that’s when the earth stood still. Everyone turned on the TV and watched. Everyone gasped.” This man has never lived outside the boundaries of Rapid City and yet he rolled up his sleeve to show our reporter a tattoo of his favorite baseball team: The New York Yankees. He and our reporter, a native New Yorker, gave each other a high-five.

Our reporter also got to speak with Rapid City residents who were too young to remember the events of that horrible day, and to learn from them what its like growing up in post-9/11 world, being able to come to grips and understand the enormity of the attack on our country.

One young man who was seven years old in 2001 spoke with us about his memories of that day where he saw the planes hit The Towers from his elementary school classroom. “YES. Yes. You could just tell, I mean usually you don’t see a building, smoking, especially one that size, and stuff like that, so I remember seeing from the first plane hit, and then we watched how pretty much everyone reacted to the building and the fire...”

We also spoke with the people in Rapid City, many of whom joined the military as a result of the events on September 11th. “...And this was something that not only my father my grandfather did, and my grandmother did. This was something that I felt like, hey, I needed to go and. follow suit..”

And he says that no matter where we go in The United States Of America, one thing that we always have in common, is that we are all Americans.

9/11/2001 - WE WILL NEVER FORGET

