Advertisement

Judge cancels Rod Stewart’s trial, sets plea deal hearing

FILE - In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, British singer Rod Stewart poses for the...
FILE - In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, British singer Rod Stewart poses for the media after an interview with The Associated Press at a hotel in London.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year’s Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago.

Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without them needing to appear in court. The trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday but was canceled on Thursday.

If convicted, the Stewarts were facing a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine. The terms of the agreement are not clear yet, and attorney Guy Fronstin did not respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.

The Stewarts’ battery charges have taken long to resolve because of the pandemic and settlement negotiations.

The London-born singer of 70s hits such as “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” and “Maggie May” is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.

Stewart and his son are accused of pushing and shoving security guard Jessie Dixon at the upscale The Breakers Hotel on Dec. 31, 2019, because he wouldn’t let them into a New Year’s Eve party.

Dixon told Palm Beach police officers the Stewart’s group was at the check-in table for a private party they weren’t authorized to attend, a police report said.

Dixon said the group became loud and began causing a scene. Dixon, then 33, told investigators he put his hand on the younger Stewart’s chest and told him to back up and make space.

That’s when Sean Stewart, the rock star’s son, got “nose to nose” with Dixon.

Sean Stewart, now 41, then shoved Dixon backwards. Rod Stewart, now 76, punched Dixon in his “left rib cage area” with a closed fist, prosecutors allege.

Sean Stewart told investigators he became agitated when they were not able to attend the event “due to Dixon’s interaction with him and his family.”

Two Breakers employees who were working the private event told police they saw Sean Stewart push Dixon and Rod Stewart punch the guard.

The arresting officer said he viewed security footage at the hotel and determined that the Stewarts were the “primary aggressors.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One reporter heads out into the Rapid City night seeking answers, and comes home full of hope and pride
Lemonade kid
$32,600 dollars donated to St. Jude’s Hospital by free lemonade kid
marijuana
Medical marijuana zoning, here’s what Rapid City is planning to do
Concerts are back and The Monument is hosting the band Foreigner Friday, with a special guest,...
Central High School’s ‘Singers’ get 15 minutes of fame opening for Foreigner
One of many damaged areas
Showing respect to Rapid City seniors, Minneluzahan Senior Center seeks $57,500 from vision fund to give the facility a “face lift”

Latest News

Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico
Helicopters with the Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations Section dropped water to assist...
Firefighters advance on blaze that closed part of California freeway
Phone scams have been an ongoing problem for people around the Black Hills.
Phone scams put the community at risk
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at Budapest's Museum...
Pope to Orban’s Hungary: Open your arms to everyone