Hardrockers improve to 2-0 after blowout win
STM gives up 54 in loss, Raiders softball earns 20th win
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota School of Mines followed up last week’s home opening win with another impressive performance on the gridiron. Plus, St. Thomas More struggled to keep up with Winner and the Rapid City Stevens softball team continues to turn heads at the Parkview Complex. Ben Burns has highlights and results.
