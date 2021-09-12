Advertisement

Box Elder community honors nations heroes at ‘Patriot Day’ celebration

The annual Patriot Day celebration is an opportunity for people in the community of all ages...
The annual Patriot Day celebration is an opportunity for people in the community of all ages and walks of life to come together and celebrate the bravery of those who have served the United States.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - For the past four years, the city of Box Elder has commemorated the anniversary of 9/11 by celebrating all active and retired military service members with events throughout the day.

The annual Patriot Day celebration is an opportunity for people in the community of all ages and walks of life to come together and celebrate the bravery of those who have served the United States. Festivities kicked off with a parade featuring floats from different local businesses and organizations.

Box Elder resident Ken Lining just recently moved to Box Elder from the Chicago area and said that he still feels the impact that the September 11th attacks have had on the nation.

”It was obviously a very tragic day for the country,” Lining said. “I’d like to think that we have learned the lessons. I’m afraid we’re forgetting some of those lessons.”

Lining said that his son turned 13 years old on September 11th, 2001. He says explaining the attacks to a child was a hard thing to do.

