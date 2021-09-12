9/11 and the attack on the Pentagon in Washington DC

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Family members of those killed at the Pentagon made their way back to the crash site today.

Our Washington News Bureau’s Ted Fioraliso, is at the Pentagon to tell us about today’s ceremonies there.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attended a wreath laying ceremony here at the Pentagon this afternoon. It was their last stop on this somber day of remembrances that also took them to New York City and Pennsylvania.

The events at the Pentagon began early in the morning. With music. “Amazing Grace.”

A giant American flag unveiled on the same side of the Pentagon that hijackers aboard American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into 20 years ago.

“The ideology of hatred unfolded on this very ground. In seconds, scores of lives were lost. 184 men, women, and children were slaughtered,” said Fioraliso.

The chairman of the joint chiefs, and Defense Secretary gave speeches.

“All of us are here, because we remember. And I hope that is at least some measure of comfort.”

There were prayers.

“Oh God, help us find hope!”

And Taps was played. And over the course of 23 minutes.

The names of all the victims were read out loud, followed by the ringing of a bell.

The oldest victim of the attacks here was a 71-year-old Navy veteran.

The youngest was just 3.

20 years later, there are even more plans to help keep their memories alive.

With the development of a visitor education center and museum not far from here.

