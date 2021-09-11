One reporter heads out into the Rapid City night seeking answers and comes home full of hope and pride

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When it comes to the September 11th attacks, everyone has their own story or memory.

Our Jill Sears went out to Rapid City, to speak to people about that tragic day.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11th, Jill spoke with many Rapid City locals about how they were affected on that tragic day. The connection of all Americans, no matter the region, is very very tight and very loyal. When it comes down to it, when the worst tragedies occur, we come together, we stand together, we fight together, and we heal together.

“My memory of it was when we have heard the plane hit the first building that’s when the earth stood still. Everyone turned on the TV and watched. Everyone gasped,” said one lifelong Rapid City resident. Jill met this gentleman in Downtown Rapid City where he was celebrating his 65th high school reunion with friends whom he hadn’t seen in decades. He stopped and took the time to tell his story, and his impressions of that day awful nightmarish day that is burned into all of our minds. This man wanted it to be known that he cared. That even though he was “all the way out here,” his heart broke on that day 20 years ago, and still does. His world had changed on that clear early morning in September. A lifelong South Dakotan who has never lived outside the City’s boundaries, and whose political ideology often clashes with what one might imagine when they think of East Coast politics, rolled up his sleeve to show Jill a tattoo on his upper arm - his favorite baseball team - The Yankees. He and Jill gave each other a high-five.

As the night progressed Jill spoke with multiple people who are too young on that fateful day to remember it clearly or at all. They spoke about what it has been like growing up in post 9/11 world, and the ways that they have been able to come to grips with and understand the enormity of the attack on our country.

Chris, a Rapid City resident who was seven years old in 2001 said that he saw the towers collapse from his elementary school classroom. “YES, yes. You could just tell, I mean usually you don’t see a building - smoking - especially one that - - SIZE, and stuff like that, so I remember seeing from, well, the first plane hit, and then we watched how pretty much everyone reacted to the building - and the fire.”

Speaking with other people in the downtown Rapid City area that night, it became clear that many people joined the military as a result of the events on September 11th. As one veteran said, “...And this was something that not only my father, my grandfather, my grand-MOTHER did. This was something that I felt like, hey - I needed to go and... follow suit.” He spoke about the pain he felt 20 years ago as he watched the greatest symbols of America demolished into dust. The fear he felt as he saw those buildings fall, knowing there were thousands of people trapped in them, dying on his television screen. He went and fought in Iraq for New Yorkers, he went to fight for our Capital, to fight for South Dakotans, to fight for this country.

He says that no matter where we go in The United States Of America, one thing that we always have in common... is that we are all Americans.

9/11/2001 - WE WILL NEVER FORGET

