Advertisement

Another Chance Of Storms Tomorrow Afternoon

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect to see an isolated storm or two across the areas south of Rapid City this evening. Tomorrow we can expect more storms to form across western South Dakota as well. There is a marginal risk for severe weather with the storms tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be very similar to today, with highs in the lower 80s and upper 70s expected. More chances of rain are expected Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

marijuana
Medical marijuana zoning, here’s what Rapid City is planning to do
Rapid City man sentenced for 15 crimes against children
Optional service-line protection plans sent to Rapid City homeowners are not a scam
Concerts are back and The Monument is hosting the band Foreigner Friday, with a special guest,...
Central High School’s ‘Singers’ get 15 minutes of fame opening for Foreigner
A new sculpture created by a local artist is being installed on the corner of Jackson and Ames...
New sculpture in Spearfish transitions the city into the campus

Latest News

Dry end to the next week expected
More chances of rain expected Sunday through Tuesday
Temperatures slowly cooling down through Tuesday
Mild Temperatures and Chance of Storms Expected For the Weekend
Temperatures slowly cooling down through Tuesday
Cooler temps expected tomorrow
Small chances of rain Saturday and Sunday night
Record High Temperatures Are Possible Tomorrow