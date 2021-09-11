Another Chance Of Storms Tomorrow Afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect to see an isolated storm or two across the areas south of Rapid City this evening. Tomorrow we can expect more storms to form across western South Dakota as well. There is a marginal risk for severe weather with the storms tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be very similar to today, with highs in the lower 80s and upper 70s expected. More chances of rain are expected Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.