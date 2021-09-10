Advertisement

South Dakota Organizations speak out on Telemedicine abortions

By Natalie Cruz
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is tackling abortions to make South Dakota the strongest pro-life state.

On Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 Governor Noem signed executive order 2021-12 which prevents telemedicine abortions in South Dakota. A telemedicine abortion is provided through a video format or direct-to-patient contact. Patients then receive an abortion pill through the mail, but there are still several steps the patient must go through before accessing the pill.

Doctor Sarah Traxler, Chief medical officer at Sioux Falls Planned Parenthood says the order might impact some providers providing the services to some doctors but not their organization.

" It would have an impact on any provider who might want to start expanding access for patients in South Dakota through telemedicine abortion or direct-to-patient, but as I said, currently Planned Parenthood does not provide telemedicine abortions”.

Governor Noem also created a new position in her office titled Advocate for the unborn, that person will review all the South Dakota so that the state can have the strongest pro-life laws.

Rapid City Catholic social services community outreach director says anytime pro-life legislation is proposed, both sides are wary.

" Anytime pro-life legislation comes up a lot of people panic especially about women facing an unplanned pregnancy, they are in a crisis situation, there are a lot of resources that can help”

For more information visit:

Catholic Social Services: https://www.cssrapidcity.com/

Planned Parenthood: https://www.plannedparenthood.org/health-center/south-dakota/sioux-falls/57106/sioux-falls-clinic-2738-90720?gclid=EAIaIQobChMItuWD6fj08gIVuwiICR2pdgPqEAAYASAAEgLnZPD_BwE

