RC Stevens bests RC Central in soccer doubleheader

RC Christian volleyball remains undefeated
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Both the boys and girls teams for Rapid City Stevens had their way with the Rapid City Cobblers during Thursday night’s doubleheader at Sioux Park. Meanwhile, Rapid City Christian’s volleyball team is quietly putting together one of the best season’s in the state. Ben Burns has the highlights and results.

