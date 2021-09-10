Advertisement

Medical marijuana zoning, here’s what Rapid City is planning to do

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday, the Rapid City Planning Commission voted to adopt zoning regulations for medical cannabis establishments.

They say any establishment that cultivates, dispenses, manufactures or tests medical marijuana must be 1,000 feet from a public or private school. In the case of a dispensary, 500 feet from churches, parks or residential districts.

Officials say odor and waste management were among the primary concerns for facilities, and that the operation of an establishment must comply with state regulations. Regulations which they call strict in regard to odor mitigation, security and waste disposal.

Also, any establishment must operate within a closed structure, and that before starting the process, an operational plan must first be submitted to the city that complies with these standards.

The first reading of this proposed ordinance will take place at the September 20 City Council meeting.

