Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Chicken Newburg

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lobster Newburg was likely created at Delmonico’s restaurant in New York City in the 1800′s. It, of course involved lobster, and the trademark Newburg sauce which included butter, flour, egg, sherry and chicken broth.

Here’s a classic Newburg-style dish that is much nicer to the pocketbook than the traditional lobster fare.

In a saucepan, cook a quarter cup diced onion in 3 tablespoons of butter. Stir in 3 tablespoons of flour, a teaspoon of salt, a dash of pepper and 1/4 teaspoon tarragon. Add 1 cup chicken broth and 1/2c milk. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until sauce is thick.

Add 2 cups cooked, diced chicken then lightly blend in one beaten egg yolk and a tablespoon of lemon juice. Stir in a quarter cup of Sherry and a small jar of chopped pimientos, drained.

Cook thoroughly but do not boil. Serve over rice or pasta.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man sentenced for 15 crimes against children
Some decisions were reached during Tuesdays heated school board meeting
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Monument Health reports majority of severe COVID cases among the unvaccinated
Optional service-line protection plans sent to Rapid City homeowners are not a scam

Latest News

Cooking Beef with Eric - Grape Jelly Meatballs
Cooking Beef with Eric - Grape Jelly Meatballs
Chef Dan Dobkin displays his classic escargot dish at Jake's in Deadwood
Cooking with Eric - Jake’s Fine Dining has Reopened in Deadwood!
Cooking Beef with Eric - Classic Dill Pickle Dip
Cooking Beef with Eric - Classic Dill Pickle Dip
Cooking with Eric - Easy Pan-Seared Sirloin Steak
Cooking with Eric - Easy Pan-Seared Sirloin Steak