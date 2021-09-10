Cooking with Eric - Chicken Newburg

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lobster Newburg was likely created at Delmonico’s restaurant in New York City in the 1800′s. It, of course involved lobster, and the trademark Newburg sauce which included butter, flour, egg, sherry and chicken broth.

Here’s a classic Newburg-style dish that is much nicer to the pocketbook than the traditional lobster fare.

In a saucepan, cook a quarter cup diced onion in 3 tablespoons of butter. Stir in 3 tablespoons of flour, a teaspoon of salt, a dash of pepper and 1/4 teaspoon tarragon. Add 1 cup chicken broth and 1/2c milk. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until sauce is thick.

Add 2 cups cooked, diced chicken then lightly blend in one beaten egg yolk and a tablespoon of lemon juice. Stir in a quarter cup of Sherry and a small jar of chopped pimientos, drained.

Cook thoroughly but do not boil. Serve over rice or pasta.

