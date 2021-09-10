Central High School’s ‘Singers’ get 15 minutes of fame opening for Foreigner

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Concerts are back and The Monument is hosting the band Foreigner Friday, with a special guest, hailing all the way from across the street, the Central High School ‘Singers’ choir.

In-person concerts are back and this 80′s rock group is ready to break a leg.

“It feels amazing,’ said Jeff Pilson, the bass guitar player for Foreigner. “I mean, that was a long year, year and a half almost, so being back playing, it’s what we do. We’re a rock band, playing live is what it’s all about so it’s great to be back.”

But this concert isn’t just a big deal for lovers of 80′s music, it’s an opportunity for local students to get at least 15 minutes of fame.

Because of COVID, the choir isn’t able to perform the iconic gospel portion of ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’, instead, they’re the opening act.

“It’s been a big passion project of ours but because of COVID, we can’t actually have them on stage with us,” said Pilson. “We don’t feel that would be a responsible thing to do so instead, we’re letting them open up the show, which I think is a great thing.”

“It’s huge!” proclaimed Emily McGruther, the head director of choirs for Central High School. “It’s huge and we’ve got a few schools in the community that have performed with bands like this, but to take 10 minutes of our time and sing totally acapella, so they don’t get any help from any instruments, it’s so different. It’s exciting and we would love to sing with the band as well but I think this is a next level, I don’t know what to call it but it’s awesome.”

An excitement shared by her students.

“I’m super excited for,” said Liza Parsons, a member of ‘Singers’ and junior at CHS. “I grew up kinda listening to some of their music and I’m super excited.”

“What I see in their faces, is I see, sometimes I see that flicker of ‘oh, this is what it’s like being on a big stage, with a lot of people’ and you see that some of them are scared but a lot of them they’re getting off on it, they’re having fun,” continued Pilson. “Which is exactly what we want, we want them to have fun.”

“I always thought I would just be, I would grow up and be the best singer in the whole world and now being able to have this opportunity is crazy,” said Isabelle Stein, a member of ‘Singers’ and junior at CHS.

Foreigner is donating $500 to Central High School’s choral program, a way to keep the arts going.

“I myself am a product of public school music education and I had a teacher through junior high and high school, my orchestra teacher, who was so supportive, he was the first guy to tell me, ‘you can do this professionally, you could do this’,” said Pilson. “It’s so important and if I didn’t have that, I don’t know where my life would be.”

