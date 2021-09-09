RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Saturday September 11th, 2021 community members will participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s .

Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths have increased by 16% during the pandemic, leaving a devastating impact on people living with Alzheimer’s and their care workers.

Leslie Millard is apart of the walk to end Alzheimer’s committee and says " Alzheimer’s not only affects the person with the disease but also those caring for them”

The South Dakota Alzheimer’s Association has several resources.

Over 20 teams have signed up so far , this year is expected to be a big turnout. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, walkers can choose where they start and end their walk.

Guests can participate and sign up: https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=walk_homepage&utm_source=google_grant&utm_medium=paidsearch&utm_campaign=2020_walk&s_subsrc=google_grant_paidsearch_walk20&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIhZGF26vy8gIV4PbjBx30FggtEAAYASAAEgLs6_D_BwE

