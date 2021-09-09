Sports wagering is officially legal for the first time in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A long process in the making, Deadwood has officially implemented sports betting into their casinos.

Thursday, Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort asked Mayor David Ruth, Jr. and County Commissioner Bob Ewing to make the first legal sports wager.

“That was an absolute honor, an absolute honor, I’m very pleased I was asked to do it,” said Ewing.

It all started in May 2018 with the Supreme Court overturning the ban on sports wagering, leading to the unsuccessful attempt to place it on the ballot in 2019 but the issue made the ballot the following year.

South Dakota voters overwhelmingly supported sports betting in Deadwood. Since then, Deadwood Gaming Association has been working with South Dakota Commission on Gaming to pass a set of rules for sports wagering, that was finished September 8th.

“It’s another tool in the toolbox for us in Deadwood and as a gaming market, it allows us to compete on a much better level with surrounding regional states,” said Caleb Arceaux, CEO of LIV Hospitality.

The casino’s hosting the opening day sports bets were Mustang Sally’s, Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort, Gold Dust Gaming Resort, and Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort. These casinos will use the current offerings for 90 days. After that, there may be additional sports to bet on.

“It keeps Deadwood relevant as a gaming destination and it really is going to bring some new customers to Deadwood,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of Deadwood Gaming Association.

Rodman says, based on an Oxford Economics study, sports wagering is projected to bring in 6.1 million dollars in gaming revenue annually and could grow Deadwood gaming by 22.1 million dollars. A 9 percent tax on wagering is distributed to local government entities.

“We get a lot of benefit from it, the state, the county, the schools, the towns, everybody benefits from these funds that get brought in so it’s a good deal,” said Erwing.

