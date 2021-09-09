Advertisement

Sports wagering is officially legal for the first time in South Dakota

A historic day in historic Deadwood, as the first legal sports bet was placed at the Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort. Sports wagering is now legal.
A historic day in historic Deadwood, as the first legal sports bet was placed at the Tin Lizzie...
A historic day in historic Deadwood, as the first legal sports bet was placed at the Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A long process in the making, Deadwood has officially implemented sports betting into their casinos.

Thursday, Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort asked Mayor David Ruth, Jr. and County Commissioner Bob Ewing to make the first legal sports wager.

“That was an absolute honor, an absolute honor, I’m very pleased I was asked to do it,” said Ewing.

It all started in May 2018 with the Supreme Court overturning the ban on sports wagering, leading to the unsuccessful attempt to place it on the ballot in 2019 but the issue made the ballot the following year.

South Dakota voters overwhelmingly supported sports betting in Deadwood. Since then, Deadwood Gaming Association has been working with South Dakota Commission on Gaming to pass a set of rules for sports wagering, that was finished September 8th.

“It’s another tool in the toolbox for us in Deadwood and as a gaming market, it allows us to compete on a much better level with surrounding regional states,” said Caleb Arceaux, CEO of LIV Hospitality.

The casino’s hosting the opening day sports bets were Mustang Sally’s, Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort, Gold Dust Gaming Resort, and Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort. These casinos will use the current offerings for 90 days. After that, there may be additional sports to bet on.

“It keeps Deadwood relevant as a gaming destination and it really is going to bring some new customers to Deadwood,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of Deadwood Gaming Association.

Rodman says, based on an Oxford Economics study, sports wagering is projected to bring in 6.1 million dollars in gaming revenue annually and could grow Deadwood gaming by 22.1 million dollars. A 9 percent tax on wagering is distributed to local government entities.

“We get a lot of benefit from it, the state, the county, the schools, the towns, everybody benefits from these funds that get brought in so it’s a good deal,” said Erwing.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Health reports majority of severe COVID cases among the unvaccinated
Rapid City man sentenced for 15 crimes against children
Some decisions were reached during Tuesdays heated school board meeting
school board
Rapid City School Board hears from both sides of the mask mandate debate
UPDATE: Missing Rapid City woman found dead

Latest News

Red flag warnings in September 2021 when last year it was snowing
Whoever wants to open a dispensary must go through the city’s planning and zoning department to...
Summerset prepares for medical cannabis implementation
A new sculpture created by a local artist is being installed on the corner of Jackson and Ames...
New sculpture in Spearfish transitions the city into the campus
Rapid City Area Schools are accepting applications for its community advisory council, giving...
RCAS taking applications for Community Advisory Council