Record High Temperatures Are Possible Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies will continue throughout the evening and overnight. Tomorrow we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with small chances of rainfall. The rain threat will mostly be for northeast Wyoming, but we may see some sprinkles here in western South Dakota. Temperatures tomorrow are also going to be very hot, with highs well into the 90s expected. We may even break daily record highs for some locations. Temperatures won’t be nearly as hot for the weekend.

