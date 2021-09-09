RCAS taking applications for Community Advisory Council

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Area Schools are accepting applications for its community advisory council, giving people the opportunity to voice their opinion directly to the superintendent.

Community members have been openly voicing their opinions to the school district lately, on everything from COVID-19 protocols to transparency and communication.

But the district has an opportunity to do so in a controlled environment.

Since she started working for RCAS, Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon created this council and now they’re looking for new applicants.

”It’s a diverse group of people,” said Katy Urban, RCAS’s community relations manager. “So she’s hearing from lots of different perspectives. It’s not just one loud group or one loud person and these are people that are invested in our schools. This is an opportunity for people to give input and for Dr. Simon to even share those perspectives from the community, with the board and other people in our community and our district.”

The council has included people from all walks of life; retired educators to priests to realtors and everything in between.

Applications close September 17.

