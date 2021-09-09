New sculpture in Spearfish transitions the city into the campus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two years ago, Dale Lamphere partnered with Black Hills State University and the city of Spearfish to create a sculpture for the campus. The idea was to add something to the beautification phase of Spearfish’s Jackson street project.

The sculpture, named The Hive, represents a beehive for the Black Hills State mascot, the YellowJackets, and took Lamphere close to 14 months to create.

”It would really signify the gateway to campus and be a transitional piece where people would know they were kind of more or less leaving the city and they were starting to come on campus which I really think it accomplished that very well,” said Laurie Nichols, Black Hills State University president.

The public is invited to the sculpture’s dedication at 5 pm September 22 where the artist along with other officials will speak.

