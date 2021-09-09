Hot and Dry through Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see unseasonably hot and dry weather today and Friday. Highs will soar into the 90s, and fire danger will be extreme.

Record high temperatures are possible Friday. Friday’s record high in Rapid City is 97 set back in 2012 - that is certainly in reach!

A cold front will drop temperatures this weekend into early next week, but no rain is expected with the front.

However, a few showers are possible next Tuesday as a trough moves through the area.

