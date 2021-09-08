September is Suicide Prevention Month and the Front Porch Coalition is here to assist those in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For many people and organizations, September is a time to remember those impacted by suicide.

The Front Porch Coalition wants to use Suicide Prevention Month to remind everyone that this is a time to reflect on your mental health and to make sure that you and your loved ones are in a good state of mind.

Toni Speckman, Executive Director of the Front Porch Coalition spoke with us about what Suicide Prevention Month really is about. “So, suicide prevention month is really just going to your neighbors, your friends, or even people you don’t know and just asking if they’re okay, and if they’re not, just getting them assistance and helping them through the tough times.”

Speckman says that now, more than ever, in light of the pandemic, mental health is important. “With the pandemic, people have been isolated and so its really a good idea to check in with your neighbors and friends and make sure that their mental health is doing okay.”

Speckman says that the most important thing to do if you’re battling intrusive thoughts is to focus on self-care.

