Seasonable Today, but Hotter Thursday and Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be similar to yesterday, weatherwise. Highs in the lower 80s with sunny skies. Not too much haze, either.

Much hotter temperatures return tomorrow and Friday with highs in the 90s. Near record highs are possible Friday. Also, high to extreme fire danger will be in the forecast Thursday and Friday.

This weekend will be a bit cooler, but mostly dry. Hopefully, we’ll see some moisture next week.

