Redistricting committees meet to discuss the redrawing of boundaries in South Dakota

By Jill Sears
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota House and Senate redistricting committees met last Thursday to discuss redrawing the Rapid City and Sioux Falls district boundaries. The deadline to do that would be this Thursday, but tonight lawmakers held a listening session to give people the opportunity to weigh in before the boundaries are drawn.

All electoral districts are driven by census numbers and each district should represent the same number of people - around 25-thousand.

Senator Helene Duhamel, of District32 said that, “It’s legally mandated every ten years following a census that you redraw the boundaries of the districts in your state. It’s a legal obligation and we want to do it right. I’m not sure if it will be very controversial in South Dakota, my first time at this, but we want to be transparent, we want to be open, and we want people to have their voices heard.”

A statewide tour will be held October, 11, to hear community concerns before drawing the districts.

