Advertisement

RCAS: still short on student nutrition workers

A cafeteria worker at Decatur High School loads a lunch tray for a student Wednesday.
A cafeteria worker at Decatur High School loads a lunch tray for a student Wednesday.(Wes Tomlinson | Wes Tomlinson (Decatur Daily))
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some South Dakota school districts are seeing a food shortage for student lunches due to supply chain issues.

Rapid City Areas Schools say they are not impacted by this shortage at the moment.

“However, as we see this supply issue kind of impact districts around the country, we expect at some point that might be something that we’re facing as well,” said Community Relations Manager, Katy Urban.

Instead, the district is currently focused on a different shortage: workers to serve the food.

As of now, the student nutrition department is 15 employees short, along with 5 workers currently out sick.

“So, it’s a difficult position to be in. We want to get all our kids fed every meal for breakfast and lunch, but that has been difficult and so we are really having to be creative to make sure that we are getting those meals out to kids,” said Urban.

Urban said at just 10 days into the school year, it’s been a challenge to make sure that schools are fully staffed and it’s become an all-hands-on deck situation.

“Typically, we’ll look at a building that is fully staffed and if we can we’ll try to pull someone from that building to a building that doesn’t have as many staff. We’re really just kind of pulling from anywhere we can,” said Urban.

Urban said it’s a critical position that needs to be filled as students concentrate and learn better with food in their stomachs, and some students really rely on school lunches as their only meal of the day.

“It’s why we are really, really looking for anyone who is interested in working in student nutrition right now,” said Urban.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID numbers in South Dakota
school board
Rapid City School Board hears from both sides of the mask mandate debate
Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients take up the majority of the ICU beds at Monument
The Rapid City Area School board meets tonight to discuss a number of topics, but perhaps the...
In preparation of the school board meeting, Rapid City Area School board’s plans are not widely agreed upon
UPDATE: Missing Rapid City woman found dead

Latest News

Doorbell cameras have been keeping an eye out on Black Hills neighborhoods.
Neighborhood watch becomes digital
Governor Noem appoints Stacy Vinberg Wickre to the 7th Circuit Court
Monthly tips and tricks from the Pennywise newspaper
Monthly tips and tricks from the Pennywise newspaper
Monthly tips and tricks from the Pennywise newspaper
Monthly tips and tricks from the Pennywise newspaper