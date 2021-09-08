Monthly tips and tricks from the Pennywise newspaper

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s Pennywise time, Paula Vogelgesang shares some helpful hacks shared with her via the Pennywise paper.

Free pan greasers - “My neighbor lady uses the wrappers from her butter and margarine sticks to grease her baking pans!! She keeps them in a bag in the fridge and when she needs to grease a pan, grabs one or two of the wrappers and uses it to grease the pans. She says that she’s already paid for the grease anyway!”

Cheap pincushions - “I make my own pincushions for sewing for practically nothing! I take 2 squares of denim fabric (I recycle old jeans), stitch them together on 3 sides, then put dried (used) coffee grounds in it for filling, and then stitch it shut. Works like a charm and I didn’t spend any money!!”

Slow kitchen drain - “I have had kitchen drain problems for years and a friend told me of a cheap drain cleaner that works for CHEAP. I tried it and it works really well so thought to share. Take 1 cup of Baking Soda PLUS 1 cup of vinegar. Put the soda down in the drain and then add the vinegar, it will bubble and fizz so you need to let that sit and do its job for a good 15 minutes or so. While that is working, take a pan or tea kettle, fill it with water and get it to boiling. Then, pour that hot, boiling water down the drain. It will really fizz up then, but it sure does clean that drain out! And, you don’t have to buy a fancy drain cleaner that is poison.”

Birdie, birdie, birdie - “While visiting a friend this summer, we walked around in her yard to see her flowers. I noticed a birdbath and when I looked at it, there were marbles at the bottom of the thing, under the water! When I asked her, she said that someone who worked at a nursing home had told her that the marbles would attract birds. So, she tried it because the residents love watching the birds. Then, she did it at her own home and her grandkids love to watch the birds from the window. Before, they would go out to see the birds and they would fly away.”

