Governor Noem appoints Stacy Vinberg Wickre to the 7th Circuit Court

By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA)Governor Noem has appointed Stacy Vinberg Wickre to serve as a circuit court judge for the 7th Judicial Circuit, made up of Custer, Fall River, Oglala Lakota, and Pennington Counties. Judge Vinberg Wickre replaces retired Judge Robert Mandel.

“Stacy has shown common sense and fortitude that will suit her well as she takes the bench,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “She has handled a wide variety of cases in her practice and will take a balanced approach.”

Stacy has been a Deputy State’s Attorney for Pennington County since 2017 and currently serves as the Felony Department Supervisor. In addition to her experience in prosecution over the last 11 years, she spent over 16 years in private practice in Minnesota and South Dakota.

“I am truly honored and humbled to accept Governor Noem’s appointment and to serve as a Circuit Court Judge,” said Stacy Vinberg Wickre.

Stacy grew up in Montana, receiving her bachelor’s degree from Montana State University – Northern, and her Juris Doctor from the University of Montana in 1994.  Stacy has called South Dakota her home since 1999.  She loves spending time with her husband, son, and daughter horseback riding in the Hills, roping, fishing, hiking, and hunting. A photo of Stacy can be found here.

